Cordova Walmart reopens, shoppers uneasy after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just 24 hours ago, a man was shot right outside the front doors of the Walmart on Germantown Parkway, but Saturday morning, it’s business as usual.

The front doors are wide open for customers on one end of the store, but on the other side, those doors are boarded up.

It’s a dark reminder for shoppers and employees of what happened the day before.

“The employees are holding up signs with the location of the store saying ‘Strong. We’re happy to see you. So, that’s very nice to see and comforting to know that they’re fighting through it,” said shopper Felicia Balz.

23-year-old Tamarris Hopkins, who is a former Walmart employee, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge in connection to the incident.

Court documents say the victim, his brother-in-law, and his 7-year-old son were walking into the store when they saw the suspect, identified as Hopkins, arguing with a woman.

Police say as the family walked towards the entrance, Hopkins allegedly shouted out to them, asking what they were looking at.

According to court records, Hopkins and the victim got into an argument which resulted in Hopkins punching the victim in the face and then pulling out a gun.

MPD says the victim also pulled out his weapon, and the two exchanged fire. The victim was shot three times in front of his family.

There were no other reported injuries, but the incident caused panic to spread throughout the community.

“Keep in mind there are other adults and children out there, especially in there, and you think that’s ok?” said shopper Jennifer Strasburger.

Police say Hopkins turned himself in hours later.

Along with the attempted murder charge, he’s also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and employing a firearm.

“You don’t know if you’re safe if you go to a gas station. It could be a store. It makes you wonder, is anywhere at this point safe?” said Strasburger.

Hopkins has not been given a bond at this time.

We contacted Walmart to learn more about Hopkins employment with the company. Walmart sent us a statement regarding the incident.

“The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and refer any additional questions to them.” Walmart Spokesperson

