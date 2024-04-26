Cops release image of person involved in fatal shooting of Bronx teen

Police on Thursday released a photo of a person wanted for being involved in the March slaying of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot as he ran away from a gunman.

Laquai “Quai” Dash was killed March 7 in a clash his grandmother believes was sparked by a fight between his girlfriend and another girl just a block from his high school on Cauldwell Ave. near E. 158th St. in Melrose.

Previously arrested in the fatal shooting was Tyrell Williams, 17, who cops say pulled the trigger that killed Laquai.

During the fight, Williams put Laquai’s girlfriend in a headlock and the slain teen intervened, the Daily News previously reported.

When Laquai stepped in, Williams pulled out a gun, prosecutors said at Williams’ arraignment.

“As the victim was running away, they were struck twice in the back and once in the neck,” a Bronx prosecutor said during the March 13 arraignment. “Video footage shows [Williams] sprinting away and going back to home of the girlfriend.”

Laquai was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Williams was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death, and cops are still searching for another person involved.

They released an image of the person in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.