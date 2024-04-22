Cops in cuffs: Here are central Ohio law enforcement officers charged with crimes in 2024

Instead of putting handcuffs on accused criminals, several local police officers have had the handcuffs put on their wrists.

Thus far in 2024, at least four Columbus police officers have been arrested and charged with crimes ranging from domestic violence to drug trafficking.

Here's a look at what local law enforcement officers have been arrested for in 2024.

Joel Mefford

Agency: Columbus Division of Police

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, money laundering filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

Mefford is accused of stealing cocaine from a Columbus police property room, as well as taking cocaine from a residence before the residence was searched by police the next day. The cocaine was then given to another person to sell, court records say. He is also accused of taking $72,000 in drug sales and depositing it into his personal bank account, federal prosecutors said.

Next steps in case: Trial date currently scheduled for June 2024, but is likely to be continued.

Employment status: Mefford resigned from Columbus police in February.

John Castillo

Agency: Columbus Division of Police

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine charge filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

Castillo is accused of stealing 10 kilograms of cocaine and then planting cocaine in a residence for officers to find during a search the next day, according to court records.

Next steps in case: Trial is currently scheduled for June 2024, but it is likely to get continued.

Employment status: Castillo resigned from Columbus police in February

Nicholas Duty

Agency: Columbus Division of Police

Charges: Destroying evidence charge filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

Duty is accused of turning his body camera off and deleting or altering camera footage involving interactions with women on two separate occasions. One of the incidents involved a sexual encounter with a woman in his cruiser while Duty was on duty.

Next steps in case: A trial date has not yet been set in Duty's case.

Employment status: Suspended with pay.

Brandon Herren

Agency: Columbus Division of Police

Charges: Domestic violence and menacing charges filed in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Herren is accused of threatening a woman on a phone call, according to court records.

Next steps in case: A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 8.

Employment status: Suspended with pay.

Steven Carles

Agency: Newark Division of Police

Charges: Menacing by stalking and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in Licking County Municipal Court

Carles is accused of sending text messages that were suggestive to a high school student.

Next steps in case: A trial is currently scheduled for May 30.

Employment status: Carles resigned in February.

In addition, several cases from previous years remain pending against local law enforcement officers. Those cases are:

Jason Meade

Agency: Franklin County Sheriff's office

Charges: Murder, reckless homicide charges filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Meade fatally shot 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. in December 2020. Goodson was entering his grandmother's home. The case went to trial in January 2024, but the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade is expected to go back on trial in October on charges of murder and reckless homicide. Meade fatally shot 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. in December 2020.

Next steps in case: A motion hearing will be held in July. Meade's second trial is expected to begin with jury selection on Oct. 31.

Employment status: Meade retired in 2021.

Ricky Anderson

Agency: Columbus Division of Police

Charges: Murder, reckless homicide charges filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court

Anderson fatally shot 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while Columbus police were attempting to arrest Lewis. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. while Lewis was in his bedroom. He was not armed.

Next steps in case: A status conference is expected to be held in the coming months, which will determine a trial date for Anderson.

Employment status: Anderson retired in 2023.

John Kotchkoski

Agency: Columbus Division of Police

Charges: Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances filed in U.S. District Court

Kotchkoski admitted to selling 40 kilograms of fentanyl to an undercover FBI informant, according to court records.

Next steps in case: Kotchkoski is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2.

Employment status: Kotchkoski resigned in 2021.

Adam Coy

Agency: Columbus Division of Police

Charges: Murder, reckless homicide charges filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court

In December 2020, Coy fatally shot Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, outside a garage at a home where Hill was a guest on Columbus' Northwest Side.

Next steps in case: Coy's case is currently scheduled for trial in October.

Employment status: Coy retired in March 2023.

