A Columbus police officer has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, a Columbus police spokesperson said Monday.

Officer Nicholas Duty is suspended with pay while an ongoing criminal investigation proceeds against him, said Nicole Watson, spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Police. She said she could not comment on the pending investigation or the nature of the investigation.

As of Monday evening, Duty's name was not listed among criminal cases in Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Duty completed training at the James G. Jackson Columbus Police Academy in 2018. He graduated in January 2019 and began patrol duty.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police officer relieved of duty pending criminal investigation