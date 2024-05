A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was desperately trying to find a little girl who went missing on a beach. When the officer finally spotted her, the 8-year-old gave him a little wave. It took just 13 minutes to find young Josie on the beach, and her speedy discovery is something all parents can learn from. It turns out that as a precaution, Josie’s mom took a photo of her daughter just after they got to the beach that day.

