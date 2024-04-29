Cool City Brewing, Central Park 365 project in Two Rivers earn Wisconsin Main Street awards

TWO RIVERS — Cool City Brewing Company and Central Park 365 are among downtown revitalization projects to receive recent statewide recognition.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation celebrated Cool City, Central Park 365 and other redevelopment efforts at its 33rd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held recently in Green Bay.

“As Main Street goes, so goes Wisconsin’s economy, its well-being, our way of life in the Badger State,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO, in a news release.

“These awards prove, once again, Wisconsin communities are thriving," Hughes added. "We salute and celebrate you, our partners in creating an economy and improving the quality of life for the betterment and benefit of all.”

Cool City Brewing Company received an award for the best interior renovation over $50,000.

Central Park 365 and Two Rivers were named the best public-private partnership in revitalization.

The downtown bandshell as seen, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkers recognized winners at the awards ceremony.

“With many of these Main Street projects, we are preserving history and making history, leading by example in maintaining what sets Wisconsin apart,” Rikkers said in the release.

“While these projects in the heart of your communities are vital to local commerce and cultural activities today, they are part of our Badger State legacy we must preserve for future generations to enjoy.”

Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Main Street Center.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community efforts have resulted in the creation of more than 3,300 new businesses and nearly 17,000 net new jobs and more than $2.6 billion in public and private investment has occurred in these districts. During fiscal year 2023 alone, Wisconsin Main Street communities added 112 new businesses and 287 net new jobs.

