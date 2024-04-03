Who will take control of the House next year? Here are the races to watch in 2024

WASHINGTON – All 435 House seats will be up for grabs in 2024, and both Democrats and Republicans are feeling bullish about their chances to control the lower chamber.

Just a handful of districts, however, will host competitive races and are expected to be critical in determining whick party will lead the House.

Republicans are hoping to expand their razor-thin majority, which has slowly whittled down in recent weeks as disillusioned lawmakers rush for the exits − retiring or simply stepping down. The GOP will soon have just a one-vote margin for passing legislation.

On the other hand, Democrats are hoping to capitalize on the House’s frequent chaos and disarray under Republicans' control. With one GOP lawmaker leaving later this month, Republicans will soon hold 217 seats to Democrats’ 213, meaning Democrats just need to flip a few districts to take the House next year.

Here are the races to watch.

What House seats are Democrats eyeing?

As Democrats and Republicans fight for control of the House, all eyes have been on the 17 Republicans representing districts President Joe Biden picked up in the 2020 presidential election. The path to reclaim the House − as Democrats see it − is through those GOP-held seats.

Those 17 Republicans representing Biden-won districts are:

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif.

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif.

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y.

Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va.

Where can Republicans pick up seats?

While Republicans are playing defense in those districts Biden won, the GOP also has its own fair share of pick-up opportunities. A number of Democratic lawmakers departing the House at the end of the year could leave seats open for the GOP’s taking.

In Michigan, well-established Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Dan Kildee are leaving their battleground districts. Slotkin is aiming for a higher position as she runs for a Senate term, and Kildee is retiring.

And in New Hampshire, Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster is retiring after serving for over a decade in the Granite State’s second congressional district, which could serve as another pickup opportunity for Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., speaks at a press conference on immigration and border security on February 15, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Republicans are also using a play from their colleagues on the left, targeting the few Democrats representing districts former President Donald Trump won in 2020. Those lawmakers are:

Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.

Rep. Marie Glesenkamp-Perez, D-Wash.

