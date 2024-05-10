‘Out of control,’ Hail in Dripping Springs smashes car windows

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Lisa Walling was driving home Thursday, trying to beat the storm, when “all of a sudden it was like softballs coming through the sky and windshields shattering,” she said.

Below are photos of the damage the hail caused to her car.

Lisa Walling said softball-size hail smashed through her windshield.

Smashed windshield in Dripping Springs.

Hail damaged the front windshield as well.

Broken glass inside the car from the smashed back window.

When the hail started getting worse, Walling said she pulled over so the car was partially covered by a tree.

“I thought, I really need to cover myself,” she said. “I wrapped up in my yoga mat, put my sunglasses on and rode out the storm.”

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra told KXAN he requested local disaster declaration approval from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Johnson City and Blanco County are also considering disaster declarations.

