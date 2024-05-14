Consumer Watchdog’s Jamie Court talks electricity bill changes, gas price gouging
(Inside California Politics) — Consumer Watchdog President Jamie Court joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss a number of topics including the CPUC’s decision to approve a plan that would add a flat fee to electricity bills, concerns surrounding gas price gouging and an effort to protect Californians living near oil and gas wells.
