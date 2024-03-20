Construction worker dies after falling down 20-foot shaft in Orange County

Officials said that a construction worker died after falling down a 20-foot shaft and hitting an object.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “man down” call around noon at Central Florida Parkway and Palm Parkway.

Officials said crews had to perform a technical rescue to remove the man from the shaft.

Deputies said the man was taken to AdventHealth Palm Parkway ER, where he later died.

The Sheriff’s Office said there does not appear to be any foul play involved.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the death.

