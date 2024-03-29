Construction finally begins on world's largest heart sculpture, future Tradition landmark

PORT ST. LUCIE — After years of delays, construction has begun on the world's largest heart-shaped sculpture in Tradition, which eventually will be visible from the community's main entrance near Interstate 95.

The project also includes an adjacent shopping center with a national grocery store chain, local restaurants and medical facilities recently announced as tenants.

The first pieces of the 73-foot "Heart in the Park," situated within a park at Village Parkway and Discovery Way, will be in place by the end of the month, according to a news release from Mattamy Homes, the developer behind the project.

That meets the timeline set by Mattamy Southeast Florida Division President Dan Grosswald in a statement to TC Palm late last year.

A provided photo shows the first phases of construction of the world's largest heart shaped sculpture, "Heart in the Park," which is being built in Tradition.

World's largest heart sculpture could become a Port St. Lucie landmark

“We’re excited to bring Heart in the Park to life at Tradition and further enhance the art and culture scene in the community,” Grosswald said in the news release Friday. “This piece truly represents the heart of Tradition and will soon be a central place where residents can connect, forge friendships and enjoy the outdoors.”

The sculpture, estimated to cost Mattamy upwards of $7 million, is designed by Orlando-based artist Jefre Figueras Manuel, known as JEFRË. At the time it was first announced in 2021, Grosswald predicted it would draw crowds to Port St. Lucie like the Cloud Gate sculpture, commonly called "The Bean," does to Chicago. In the latest release, it was compared to another famous landmark.

International artist JEFRË is designing a 73-foot heart-shaped sculpture for Tradition. It's to be completed by mid-2023, according to developers.

"The sculpture’s gentle twist will rise above a circular pedestal measuring 30 feet in diameter, recalling St. Louis’ iconic Gateway Arch," according to the release. "The sculpture’s surface will transform nightly with LED lights."

JEFRË has existing works in cities around the world, including Philadelphia, Orlando and Manila.

Shopping center being built alongside park, tenants announced

The sculpture will sit atop a raised plaza designed to align with the "Shoppes at the Heart" project, according to the release.

The release included announcements of many of the tenants of the new 71,000-square-foot shopping center.

It is to be anchored by an Aldi grocery store, according to the release, and include Kyle G’s Amore Chop House, Spanish restaurant Port Tradition, Le Bistro de Paris, Carmela Coffee, Swift Mediterranean Grill, Ace of Carts, Tomalty Dental, Cooper Orthodontist, The Joint Chiropractic.

Delays have been common along the way

International artist JEFRË is designing a 73-foot heart-shaped sculpture for Tradition. It's to be completed mid-2023, according to developers

Heart in the Park was initially to be complete in February 2022.

There were delays in the production and shipping of materials, and projections were pushed back to mid-2023. Then, when they did arrive, parts of the sculpture had been damaged in shipping, Grosswald said in December.

With construction beginning on time, completion finally seems within sight. In December, Grosswald estimated the project would be complete sometime this year.

That said, Mattamy has not announced a grand opening date for the sculpture or the shopping center.

