Construction on busy Sacramento corridor to close lanes, limit turns. Here’s when and where

Construction on a busy Sacramento corridor will lead to overnight lane closures and detours for drivers, according to the city

Crews are working to complete a $15 million construction project on a significant stretch of Broadway, the city said in a news release.

During construction hours, motorists can expect “lane shifts and closures, with temporary limitation of access to driveways and cross streets,” the release said.

Which Sacramento roads will be affected by construction?

The construction project will affect two miles of the Broadway corridor, according to the city.

Paving will take place between Third Street and 29th Street south of downtown Sacramento, according to the Broadway Complete Streets website.

Night time grinding and slating will start from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on May 19 and continue through June 3.

When will roadwork take place?

Nighttime grinding and paving will start on Sunday and continue through June 3.

Paving activities will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., with the exception of weekends, the city said.

What can you expect?

Area residents and motorists can expect noise during construction hours, the city said.

Vibration from grinding machines and compaction equipment and oil and asphalt smells can also be expected, according to the Broadway Complete Streets website.

What about detours?

If you plan to commute on Broadway during construction hours, prepare for parking restrictions and detours, the city said.

City officials recommend using X Street or Riverside Boulevard for detours.

What is the Broadway Complete Streets project?

The Broadway Complete Streets project is a two-phase project that aims to improve on traffic and safety on Broadway, and make the street inviting to the community, according to the release.

Construction on the project began in 2023.

The city plans to complete the final phase of the project later this year.

