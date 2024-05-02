Constitutional convention wouldn’t alter homestead exemption, school funding, supporters say

Representative Beau Beaullieu at a podium with a microphone. He holds a piece of paper in his hands.

Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, is carrying legislation that sets up the framework for a constitutional convention. (Allison Allsop/Louisiana Illuminator)

Backers of a proposed Louisiana constitutional convention indicated Wednesday they don’t intend to touch the state’s homestead exemption on property taxes or the K-12 public school funding structure if they overhaul the state’s foundational governing document.

Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, amended his legislation to call the convention in order to protect Louisiana’s popular homeowner tax break and public school funding from alterations. He also took language out of the proposal that would have allowed private funding to pay for the event.



“Our convention is not for sale. Our convention has never been for sale,” Beaullieu said.

House Bill 800 would call state lawmakers and 27 gubernatorial appointees into a two-week meeting from May 20 to June 3 to revise the state’s 50-year-old constitution. Two-thirds of lawmakers in each chamber must approve the measure for the convention to be scheduled.

Several legislators and members of the public expressed concern the homestead exemption might be removed during a proposed constitutional rewrite. Louisiana’s constitution entitles homeowners to a generous tax break on their primary residence, which currently tops out at $7,500.



Lawmakers and public school advocates also worried an existing shield protecting public school funding could be targeted.The state constitution makes it difficult to cut money for K-12 schools from year to year, even while other state services are being reduced.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE





Beaullieu’s changes are supposed to signal those two provisions won’t be up for debate, but there are some legal disagreements about whether lawmakers can restrict discussion ahead of a constitutional convention. Some attorneys believe all parts of the constitution have to be on the table, legally, if a convention is called at all.

The convention backers are also looking to put some topics off limits, while not really revealing what they intend to do to the constitution. Gov. Jeff Landry has made holding the convention a top priority but has refused to say what he wants to see removed from the document.

Legislators have complained they are being pressured to vote for the convention, even though they still don’t know what its goals would be.

“I simply want to know what exactly we are voting for,” state Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, said. “I really haven’t talked to anyone that has that information.”

The Louisiana House of Representatives is supposed to vote Tuesday on whether they want to hold the convention. The Senate has not taken up the proposal yet but some of its members have expressed general skepticism about the proposal.

The convention’s schedule forces it to overlap with the final two weeks of the regular legislative session, which is already a busy time for lawmakers.

The post Constitutional convention wouldn’t alter homestead exemption, school funding, supporters say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.