A Connecticut home with a private FAA-approved airstrip and hangar has hit the market for $2.9 million. Take a look.

A three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has hit the market in Connecticut for $2.9 million.

The home features the only FAA-approved private paved airstrip in the state.

It also features an airplane hangar among other amenities.

Connecticut's only home with an FAA-approved private paved airstrip is selling for $2.9 million.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located down a long, winding driveway intersected with the 1,800-foot-long airstrip in Bristol. Property records viewed by Business Insider showed the land is owned by Barbara Hackman Franklin, a former US Secretary of Commerce, and her late husband, Wallace Barnes.

Ellen Sebastian of Sotheby's International Realty shared the listing in December 2023.

The home sits on a 49-acre lot that includes two garages, including one hangar that can hold a small plane, a car collection, or a helicopter.

Take a look inside.

The home — dubbed Sky Bight — spans thousands of square feet in the Chippens Hill neighborhood.

The home is located in Bristol, Connecticut, in the Chippens Hill neighborhood. KallMeKG Visuals LLC

According to the listing, the contemporary-style home measures 5,654 square feet and was built in 1988.

People arriving at Sky Bight will notice the natural charms and scenic views. The home is surrounded by a sprawling yard that offers privacy via nearby trees.

Chippen Hills is in the city's north corner near the Chippanee Golf Club.

The home's windows have "strategic" placement for optimal views.

Sky Bight sits on 49 acres of sprawling landscape. KallMeKG Visuals LLC

The windows were strategically placed around the home with the surrounding views and Connecticut's weather in mind.

"In every room, the strategic placement of windows frames the landscape like a living masterpiece, ensuring that the beauty of each season is celebrated year-round," the listing reads.

The outdoor deck is another great spot to enjoy the seasons each year.

The home's airstrip is a unique feature ideal for pilots and aviator enthusiasts.

The airstrip is 1,800 feet long, according to the listing. KallMeKG Visuals LLC

Living at Sky Bight can revolutionize how its future homeowners will travel. The Zillow listing said Sky Bight is officially registered as Green Acres Airport.

Bristol is about 30 minutes away by plane from New York City and 90 minutes from Washington, DC, according to the listing.

One garage at Sky Bight doubles as a small airplane hangar.

The hangar can hold a small airplane, a helicopter, or a car collection. KallMeKG Visuals LLC

The hanger — a standout feature — is designed as part of the main home.

In addition to a small airplane, the hangar can also hold a helicopter or a car collection.

Natural light filters into the living room, where future homeowners can enjoy modern amenities.

The living room is designed with several windows and wood floors. KallMeKG Visuals LLC

The living room has high ceilings, wood floors, and an eye-catching curved arch above a fireplace. Sky Bight has two fireplaces in the residence.

Large windows complement the room, allowing people to enjoy the captivating landscape.

Future homeowners can expect modern amenities throughout the home, including heating, laundry features, and energy sourced from solar power.

The home also features a greenhouse, kitchen, basement, office, study, and gym.

The home has an indoor gym with a decent amount of room.

The gym has space to add exercise machines and massage tables. KallMeKG Visuals LLC

The home boasts a resistance pool and space to incorporate several exercise machines.

The spa is the perfect place to relax after swimming laps in the pool.

The spa is located near the gym at Sky Bight. KallMeKG Visuals LLC

The indoor spa is a calming sanctuary with a sauna, which is a perfect transition after hitting the gym.

The jetted tub is next to several large windows overlooking the property.

Future homeowners will get access to an office and a study.

Sky Bight's office space has a modern decor that matches the home's contemporary aesthetic. KallMeKG Visuals LLC

The home has an office with wood bookshelves and plush carpets. One end of the office appears to faces the house, while the other leads to the backyard.

There's also a study at Sky Bight, where people can find solitude and tackle tasks from home.

Sky Bight offers a once-in-a-lifetime living experience.

The home hit the market in December 2023. KallMeKG Visuals LLC

The accessible private airstrip, hangar, and other features make this home a rare find.

"This is not just a home; it is a lifestyle—an invitation to elevate your living experience to new heights," the listing says.

A video tour of Sky Bight is available on its official website.

