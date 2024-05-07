Congressman Greg Steube stands ready to assist residents of his district

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican from Sarasota, gives an acceptance speech at Robarts Arena after winning re-election to his District 17 seat in November 2022. His wife, Jennifer Steube, was by his side. He is running for another term in 2024.

Steube’s office aids constituents

In reference to “Constituent can’t reach Steube,” a letter published March 31: As the elected representative for Florida’s 17th congressional district, I take seriously my duty to serve Floridians in Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.

I value your opinions and can personally assure you, the phone calls and letters of every single constituent are taken into consideration. Even if you leave a voicemail for my office outside of business hours, we take down your message and ensure your voice is heard.

I often hear from Floridians who have been given the “runaround” by federal agencies, particularly the VA and Social Security administration. Many times, I hear from people who are waiting for important doctors’ appointments, tax refund checks or passport help. These are issues that can’t wait.

We have a team of caseworkers in my Sarasota and Charlotte county offices who are eager to help you with any federal agency you’re dealing with. No issue is too big or too small.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube speaks during an Oct. 27, 2023, appearance at the South County Tiger Bay Club in Venice.

We can’t always guarantee a favorable outcome, but we will advocate on your behalf to ensure you are treated fairly and receive a timely response. Last year, we helped more than 1,100 Floridians with casework, and we’re here to help you, too.

Contact my office anytime for agency assistance or to share your views about the work of Congress. Email me through my website: https://steube.house.gov/contact/ or call my offices at 202-225-5792 or 941-499-3214.

Thank you for the honor of representing you in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, Sarasota

Right-wing politicians in judicial robes?

Please, someone help me to understand the logic of the Supreme Court justices who – faced with the reality of an actual U.S. president attempting to overthrow the voting rights of millions and violating his oath to protect and preserve the Constitution – seem to be “much less concerned about the issue at hand” than how it may affect future presidents’ actions.

Their absurd hypothetical questions to the petitioner’s lawyers indicate they feel they need much more time to consider the issue before them, which should be a no-brainer.

Apr 25, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Protestors gather outside of the US Supreme Court as the Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges in his federal election interference case.. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY ORG XMIT: USAT-873093 (Via OlyDrop)

Yet when confronted with an issue of equal importance −­­ whether a potential candidate may be disqualified from the ballot in Colorado due to the above actions of a sitting president − they took up the issue right away and needed practically no time to render an opinion in former President Donald Trump’s favor.

Is it just me, or are the “conservative” justices simply right-wing politicians in black judicial robes?

God help America!

Stephen L. Japhe, University Park

Recognize service of government workers

Public Service Recognition Week is celebrated May 5-11. It honors federal, state, county, local and tribal workers who help to keep our government moving and our lives organized.

In times of crisis, they are the workers who step up to serve us.

And whether it's protecting the public, caring for veterans or nursing home residents, teaching or sending vital economic aid to businesses and individuals, these workers answer the call – and put in long hours doing so.

As a chaplain, now retired, at a veterans' hospital in Illinois, I was proud to serve the spiritual needs of veterans and their families for 30 years.

Happy Public Service Recognition Week to all! Remember to thank them for their service.

William Vander Heyden, Sarasota, president, Chapter 242, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association

