Park under threat honors legacy of longtime city manager Ken Thompson

Ken Thompson Park, on City Island, overlooking the boat ramp, canoe and kayak launch and Save Our Seabirds, at upper right.

Park under threat named for city manager

Former longtime City Manager Ken Thompson brilliantly, ethically and professionally managed Sarasota as it grew from a village into a modern city.

Over his 38-year career, he became increasingly concerned about the entanglement of business interests with government as the city developed. Eventually, Ken’s integrity ran afoul of local business powers who maneuvered him out of office. Then, they defeated Ken when he attempted to run for the Sarasota City Commission.

Years later, some of these folks felt remorse and took an undeveloped piece of land on City Island, created a bucolic park and dedicated it to Ken. Unfortunately, by the time this pastoral park was fully developed, Ken had died.

It is ironic that now business interests are attempting to take Ken’s unspoiled park and transform it into a for-profit amusement venue, robbing Sarasota citizens of an uncluttered oasis of serenity. Some things never change.

Potential conflict-of-interest issues have arisen with one of the city commissioners. Whether the conflict technically qualifies as illegal is vague. But it smells.

Marc Grinberg, Sarasota

Building Mote SEA in congested area a joke

Each time I drive by the Mote Science Education Aquarium under construction in Nathan Benderson Park, next to Interstate 75, I marvel at the unique and exciting milestone for the community.

This will be a tremendous showcase that will attract young and old residents and visitors from around the world; in fact, it is estimated that it will draw nearly 1 million visitors per year.

But how about that roadwork presently under construction to handle all that increase in traffic in an already heavily traveled area? This new infrastructure will certainly provide the visitors with a pleasant and memorable experience at the Mote.

April Fools'!!

Betsy Stevens, Lakewood Ranch

Obsidian developer back with too-tall tower

Even though his proposal to build a 342-foot skyscraper at 1269 Palm Ave. was soundly rejected, developer Matt Kihnke is back like a bad penny. He seems to think making little tweaks to his rejected Obsidian tower will suffice.

He’s knocked off a mere 15 feet (4%) of height, even though it would still be 100 feet taller than the nearby Jewel and DeMarcay buildings.

He’s wedged in a little bit more retail space, though it would remain well below the city code.

An interior rendering of Obsidian condo project along the 1200 block of Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota.

And, once again, he’s asking for “adjustments” in three areas while ignoring the fact that the superstructure does not comply with the compatibility criteria in the zoning code.

Anyone who’s studied this knows that Kihnke bought a postage-stamp-sized lot at a very attractive price and is doing all he can to wedge in an altitudinous tower using a ridiculous amount of interstitial space so a mere 14 units can be sold at stratospheric prices to get a glimpse of Sarasota Bay.

I’m a capitalist, and making a profit is fine. But this is untethered greed, pure and simple.

I hope our city officials won’t be snookered by Kihnke's chicanery.

Thomas Waite, Sarasota

Teach coping, kindness, compassion

How well you manage your emotions affects every aspect of your life. Whether working, studying, dating, playing a sport or driving a car, healthy emotional management is crucial for a happy successful life.

We insist that math, science, technology, engineering and language arts are part of our school curriculum. However, we fail to teach the most important part of human development: managing our emotions.

We have students who are lonely, sad, angry, bullied and rejected – and we have students who are confused about how to handle their emotions. In our society, we are increasingly subjected to violence from others: including shootings and cyberbullying, leading to suicide and drug abuse.

The time to teach emotional coping skills, along with the values of kindness, generosity, compassion, community and forgiveness, is now! Learning these skills early will benefit and improve the quality of life both for students and society.

I wrote two books on teaching emotional coping skills. Teachers introduced to the ideas in the books were excited about using them. Unfortunately, they doubted that this subject would ever become part of the curriculum.

That's why we need to elect Liz Barker to the Sarasota County School Board. Barker supports teaching emotional coping skills, and our children deserve the opportunity to develop them.

Robert F. Chapman, Englewood

Choose Biden and his administration

In response to the recent column titled “I’m not voting for Trump or Biden because America chose poorly,” I have this to say: I’m not thrilled about voting for President Joe Biden again either.

But I’m looking at the whole picture. When I vote for Biden, I’m voting for the people who surround him: Antony Blinken, Kamala Harris, Merrick Garland, Janet Yellen and Lloyd Austin, to name a few.

Former President Barack Obama (L) and US President Joe Biden arrive for a campaign fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 28, 2024.

There has been no drama during Biden's presidency, and it has been free of scandals and arrests.

So instead of focusing on the age of a leader, look at the whole picture.

If you like what you see, then vote for your candidate.

Gretchen Zablackas, Osprey

Constituent can't reach Steube

I am a resident of Sarasota, and I have been for a number of years.

For more than a few months now my phone calls to my local congressman, U.S. Rep. Greg Stuebe, have been blocked; I get a busy signal every time I call his office.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, speaks during an Oct. 27, 2023, appearance at the South County Tiger Bay Club in Venice.

I don’t know if this happens to other constituents, and I also don’t know if it’s legal.

I will state that I don’t agree with most of the congressman's positions. Stuebe is former President Donald Trump's lapdog, and I believe that Trump is a danger to our country.

Bill Coughlin, Sarasota

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Unspoiled park under threat honors legacy of city manager