Compass Academy Network announces expansion to Neosho for summer of 2024

Apr. 29—Compass Academy Network recently announced an expansion to Neosho for the summer of 2024.

CAN is a free summer enrichment program for students in grades six through nine in collaboration with the Neosho School District.

It already has programs in Joplin and Columbus, Kansas.

Enrichment activities include creative writing, mathematical reasoning, art and civics, as well as fun and educational weekly field trips.

CAN helps students develop self-confidence and organizational skills and gives them the support and tools they need to develop into student leaders and engaged citizens.

Compass Academy Network's Founder and CEO, Debra Humphreys, said in a statement: "As we enter our fifth year of the program, the outstanding outcomes in Joplin and Columbus have inspired us, and we're eager to replicate this enthusiasm and engagement for the students in Neosho. We are looking forward to building additional strong partnerships with local organizations and businesses to support the growth and success of our students through summer enrichment."

Students from rural school districts are eligible to attend CAN's four-week summer program. To qualify, students must have a grade-point average equivalent to a B average (3.0) or better, plus a recommendation from a current teacher or administrator. Preference is given to students whose families qualify for the Federal Free and Reduced lunch program.

Summer 2024

—When: Weekdays July 8 — Aug. 2, 9 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.

—Where: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin, Columbus Unified High School in Columbus and Neosho Junior High School in Neosho.

—Students who complete the program will receive a $45 Walmart gift card for school supplies.

—School districts with 15 or more students who complete the summer session are eligible to receive a CAN Partner Grant of $5,000 for middle school needs.

Applications for CAN's summer programs are open online. Space is limited, so interested students and families are encouraged to apply soon. For more information, go to www.compassacademynetwork.org.