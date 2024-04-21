Community Works graduates recognized at Vero Beach City Council meeting

Back row: John Turner, city attorney; Monte Falls, city manager; Tammy Bursick, city clerk; Tracey Zudans, city council member; John Cotugno, mayor; Linda Moore, vice mayor; John Carroll, city council member; and Taylor Dingle, city council member. Front row: Jade Alexander, Brenda Sposato, Kwasi Banks, Kevin Breazeale, Leonard Hamker, Jonathan Orozco, Tony Zorbaugh from The Source; and Police Chief David Currey.

VERO BEACH — The city of Vero Beach has partnered with The Source’s Community Works program since June 2023. To witness the success, visit downtown and see how the group has cleaned up the area through hard work and pride.

Mayor John Cotugno, with the Vero Beach City Council, recognized two graduating members of the program at the March 26 meeting.

"It is with great pride to introduce Kwasi Banks and Kevin Breazeale who have made a difference in our downtown district," Cotugno said.

Both men are moving on from the program with positive results.

Banks suffered personal losses but continued working with Community Works, maintaining a positive attitude and a smile. He was always ready and willing to work. He recently graduated from the program and landed permanent work at a local car wash.

Breazeale, who had a brain injury and suffers from short-term memory loss, finds it difficult to find employment. While working with Community Works and meeting a volunteer from The Source, he was offered housing and employment in Minnesota and will start his new life in the Midwest this month.

The Source’s program has led to success for the workers and the partnership with The City of Vero Beach.

Concluding his remarks, Cotugno offered thanks all in attendance — especially those members whose lives are changing for the better.

The Source is a Christian social outreach ministry that empowered communities into a lifestyle of service for the homeless since 1995.

Founded in Indian River County, the organization serves its homeless neighbors through core programs that include Dining with Dignity, a culinary employability training program; Dignity Catering; and Dignity Food Trucks; Dignity Buses, mobile overnight emergency shelters sleeping nearly 40 nightly; and Dignity Village, 18 affordable housing units, as well as a myriad of programs and services that instill a sense of community.

For more information on The Source and the Community Works program, visit www.iamthesource.org or call 772-564-0202.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Community Works graduates recognized at Vero Beach City Council meeting