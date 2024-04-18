Community remembers college student killed in hit-and-run in Greensboro

Xiomara Moore was a fixture at South Gastonia Church of God and on Wednesday night, her family members, friends, and classmates gathered to console each other.

“She’s my best friend. We did a lot of stuff together,” said Destinee Heath, a close friend.

“A bright, beautiful person, every time,” said Alyssa Heath, also a close friend. “If I was ever upset, she would come in and make a silly face and just took it all away.”

NC A&T student Xiomara Moore, of Gastonia, was killed in a hit and run that happened early Saturday morning in Greensboro, family members say.

Moore was a junior at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro studying medical management.

Police said she was struck and killed by a car around 5 a.m. Saturday morning in Greensboro. The hit-and-run driver has not been caught.

Brooke Franklin taught her at Victory Christian Academy.

“We went out a lot together,” Franklin said. “It’s been a tragic loss and we miss her. A lot of tough moments here.”

One of those tough moments was the candlelight vigil and the balloon release after Wednesday night’s service.

“It’s not goodbye for long,” Heath said. “I know that it might be goodbye here, but we’ll meet again one day.”

“I think she’s leaving a legacy,” Franklin said. “Just in her short amount of time, she’s impacted a lot of people. She impacted my life and she still going to impact people, even though she’s not here with us.”

The wake for Moore will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Greene Funeral Service.

Her funeral will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday at South Gastonia Church of God.

