Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards $3,000 to Children's Center

Apr. 13—The Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded a grant of $3,000 to Children's Center of Southwest Missouri in Joplin as part of its latest round of Inclusion and Belonging grants. The grant will pay for new signage and counter wraps that promote the center's nondiscrimination policy.

Other grant recipients are:

—Drury University in Springfield, $1,500, in partnership with Springfield Public Schools, to support a summer program for Black youth and adults to learn about and celebrate the achievements of people of African descent.

—Marshfield Saddle Club, $3,000, with support from the American Indian Center of Springfield, to revitalize the Marshfield Powwow and educate others on Native American cultural practices.

—Queen City Rock Camp, $1,500 to support volunteer stipend costs for a week-long summer day camp that provides a safe, supportive environment for girls, transgender and nonbinary youth to express themselves through music.

—Springfield Public Schools, $3,000, in collaboration with its English Language Development program, to support a new mural emphasizing the cultural and linguistic diversity of Parkview High School students.

In a statement CFO said about $11,000 remains available in the Inclusion and Belonging grant program. Agencies may apply for up to $3,000 to support expenses related to ensuring diverse representation in leadership roles and the community, providing students with equitable opportunity for community engagement and leadership, and hosting events that ensure visible representations of belonging in the Ozarks.

Applications are reviewed and awarded through mid-June.

To learn more about the CFO's grant application process, visit cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region's largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and more than 50 regional affiliate foundations — including the Joplin Regional Community Foundation — with assets totaling $427 million as of June 30, 2023.