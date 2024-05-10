Community effort in works to secure shelter space

May 10—ROCHESTER — Added support is being sought to maintain shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness in Rochester.

"There will be, I hope, a community-wide effort to provide funding and support for filling that gap and ensuring we have a place for every single person to put their head at night here in Rochester," Mayor Kim Norton said, pointing to a potential fundraising effort among city business leaders and other community members.

With the Rochester Community Warming Center, 200 Fourth St. SE, able to provide 45 beds nightly, Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota Director of Housing Rudy Naul said the space is full nearly every night.

Catholic Charities, which operates the Olmsted County-owned shelter, partnered with the Salvation Army in December to secure an overflow space for up to 25 people at the organization's social services center, 115 First Ave. NE.

Naul said the overflow space averaged 15 to 20 people a night through the end of the initial agreement in March and the need continues, especially since the alternative space provides flexibility for the service.

"In addition to just being able to offer more beds for the unsheltered, the Salvation Army provided an alternative space for some of our service-resistant people who do not use the Warming Center because of the number of people, noise and chaos that goes along with having 45 people in a small space," he said.

The agreement has been extended through May, and Naul and Salvation Army Major Candace Voeller said their organizations are working to finalize details on an agreement through the end of the years, which requires additional approvals.

Voeller said she believes an agreement will be finalized since the combined effort has been working well to meet a community need.

The added need for shelter space comes as county and city officials are working with community advocates to create a new approach to addressing homelessness in an effort to reduce local numbers.

Norton said she called a separate meeting with nonprofit advocates and business leaders to address immediate needs as a long term-approach unfolds.

She said the effects of limited beds, along with a recently enacted camping ban on city property, have grown in recent months as people look for new places to sleep at night.

During its May 6 meeting, the Rochester City Council agreed to consider funding rental costs related to using the Salvation Army social services center on a nightly basis.

While estimated at $1,500 a month, City Administrator Alison Zelms said final details and potential expenses will be presented to the council during an upcoming meeting.

"It's not uncommon to have utilities, other maintenance and certain other charges that would be considered," she said.

Voeller said the agreement to keep the building open 24 hours a day also comes with the use of a Salvation Army vehicle to help transport people from the Warming Center to the First Avenue Northeast site.

Council member Mark Bransford suggested the funds come from the City Council's contingency budget, which was last reported at $870,000 for the year.

While a required updated agreement between Catholic Charities and Salvation Army reportedly remains in the works, Naul estimated the proposed city contribution would cover a 10th of the monthly cost of operating the overflow site.

"The biggest expense is covering staffing," he said of an estimated $15,000 monthly cost. "We require at least two team members on shift at all times, whether that is for five guests or 25 (at the second site)."

He said plans to recruit community volunteers could reduce the costs, but funding will continue to be needed.

Norton said that's where work with business leaders and community advocates will come in as other details emerge.

"We are really going to work together as a team to provide funding for that," she said.

Council member Shaun Palmer agreed, pointing out the city can't fill the gap on its own.

"We'd like to be the backstop, so we can guarantee we have enough places for people to stay," he said.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said the county's main role at this point is to continue to provide the space for the primary shelter at no cost to Catholic Charities.

County Board Chairwoman Shelia Kiscaden, who attended the meeting called by Norton, acknowledged many businesses and others already support Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army's efforts but the specialized approach is needed to meet a specific community need related to individuals needing nightly shelter space.

Ryan Parsons, president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, said community fundraising efforts remain in the planning stages and added details are expected to emerge shortly.