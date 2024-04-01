Communities with a closed UW branch campus can get up to $2 million for redevelopment

A student enters the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh-Fond du Lac in October 2023 in Fond du Lac. The campus will close after the 2023-24 school year.

Communities with a University of Wisconsin System branch campus that closes can receive up to $2 million for redevelopment purposes.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed the GOP-authored bill into law. It will help cities and counties transition their former two-year campus sites for new purposes.

Which Wisconsin communities will get the money?

Altogether, $20 million is available. Four communities — Richland Center, Washington County, Fond du Lac and Marinette — will have first dibs. They each maintained a branch campus that has either already closed or will close by the end of this school year.

Waukesha could apply for a grant because UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha recently announced the campus will close after the spring 2025 semester.

What can money be used for?

Cities or counties can use the money for demolition or planning costs, such as hiring consultants or conducting site studies. The money must enhance the community's economy in some way, such as facilitating job creation, creating more housing, improving public infrastructure or contributing to workforce development.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will administer the grants.

How many UW branch campuses are left?

Eight branch campuses remain open: UW-Baraboo/Sauk County, UW-Whitewater Rock County, UW-Green Bay Sheboygan, UW-Green Bay Manitowoc, UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities, UW-Eau Claire Barron County, UW-Stevens Point Marshfield and UW-Stevens Point Wausau.

If, or when, more branch campuses close, the communities could apply for remaining grant money.

Evers vetoes other bills

In other exectuive action, Evers recently vetoed three additional higher education-related bills:

AB545, which would have required technical college district board members to be U.S. citizens. Evers said boards are capable of identifying the best people to serve "without the Legislature’s unsolicited assistance."

AB610, which would have required public higher education institutions with vaccine mandates to waive the requirement if students object for health, religion or personal reasons. Evers said colleges can make public health decisions in consultation with experts without the Legislature's political interference.

AB1065, which would have banned UW campuses and technical colleges from requiring political loyalty pledges for admissions or employment. Evers said the bill was unnncessary because UW doesn't have loyalty pledges.

