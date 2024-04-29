Commission determines Maricopa County judge on ballot does not meet standards

One Arizona judge who will be on the November ballot does not meet performance standards for being on the bench, according to a majority vote of the Arizona Commission on Judicial Performance Review.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jo Lynn Gentry received 25 votes from commissioners saying she had not met standards and two votes saying she did. One commissioner abstained. Gentry did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted through the courts.

Though the committee took its vote Friday, Gentry's was not identified publicly until Monday. The committee used an alphanumeric code to reference judges when discussing them in public, a step the commission implemented this review cycle to protect the identity of judges up for review.

Commission Chair Mike Hellon called it the toughest vote he ever had to make.

"Every time I voted against a judge, it was because of demeanor — how that person treated people in the courtroom," Hellon said. "That's not an issue with this judge. But in the final analysis, reviewing everything, it's my conclusion that she does not meet the standards."

How are Arizona judges reviewed?

It is rare but not unprecedented for most of the commission to decide that a judge does not meet standards. In 2022, Maricopa County Superior Judge Stephen Hopkins was determined not to have met the standards by a majority of the commission. He lost his seat in the fall election that year after 63% of voters chose not to retain him.

A majority of the commission voted that Gentry did not meet standards in 2016, but voters retained her.

The commission voted to approve the remaining 71 judges up for retention this year by placing them on a consent agenda and conducting a single voice vote. The process was changed from the past when commission members voted by roll call on every judge.

The commission evaluates appointed judges by surveyingwitnesses, jurors, court staff and other people who have observed the judges' work.

In the Arizona judicial review process, a "letter of concern" is mailed to the retention candidate if they score poorly on their judicial performance report.

Two letters of concern were sent to judges in this review cycle, said Alberto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the courts. In 2022, Hellon said 17 judges received such a letter but would not disclose their identities.

The letter of concern instructs the judge to meet with the commissioners to discuss their low scores and how they can improve their performance.

After this internal process, the commission votes on whether each candidate meets or does not meet its judicial standards.

Those standards are outlined in the Arizona Court Rules, which state that judicial performance should be evaluated based on factors such as a judge's command of the law and procedural rules, impartiality and temperament.

On Friday, several commission members expressed concern members of the public might think that they were not doing a thorough job if they were only seen to have voted against one judge from the slate of 72 they were charged with reviewing.

Hellon said that some judges retire rather than face the commission.

Which Arizona judges are up for review in 2024?

Reports on the judicial performance of each judge standing for retention, including the commission's findings, will be published in the Secretary of State's voter pamphlet and posted on the commission's website in July, Rodriguez said.

Arizona Supreme Court Justices Clint Bolick and Kathryn H. King.

Two of the state supreme court justices who upheld Arizona's 1864 abortion ban, Clint Bolick and Kathryn H. King, are up for retention in 2024. A progressive political group is launching a campaign to unseat them.

Because of the change to how the commission conducts its review, individual votes were not taken for Bolick and King. Instead, they were approved as part of a voice vote for the consent agenda.

In 2022, Justice Bill Montgomery received a worse judicial performance evaluation than any other justice had before. Montgomery was retained with 55.5% of the vote.

Three Maricopa County judges lost their seats in the 2022 retention vote.

Have a news tip? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or 812-243-5582. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JimmyJenkins.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Panel says Maricopa County judge on ballot does not meet standards