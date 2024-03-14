Comerica Bank, nonprofit to provide prom dresses for needy students in metro Detroit

Prom season marks the highlight of school dances for many students, but some struggle to afford dance attire. This spring, a local bank and non-profit will collaborate to provide prom dresses and accessories to needy students.

Metro Detroiters are preparing for their high school prom, planning dress shopping, corsages, and more. Meanwhile, Comerica Bank is gearing up for its sixth annual prom dress drive to connect students in need with prom apparel.

The program, in partnership with the nonprofit organization Jackets for Jobs, matches students in need with prom dresses and accessories through community donations.

Community members and businesses can donate new or gently used dresses, jewelry, shoes, purses, wraps, and more.

"Each year, we are truly grateful for the support we receive from our customers and communities throughout the Metro Detroit area during this effort. Their generosity makes our Prom Dress Drive possible," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President.

Comerica collected over 7,700 prom dresses in the first five years of the program, supporting teenagers across metro Detroit.

The following 10 Comerica Bank locations will serve as collection sites:

Ann Arbor at 1969 West Stadium Blvd.

Bloomfield Hills at 36440 Woodward Ave.

Bloomfield Hills at 3910 Telegraph Rd.

Dearborn at 16150 Michigan Ave.

Detroit at 411 West Lafayette St.

Grosse Pointe at 415 Fisher Rd.

New Baltimore at 50300 Gratiot Ave.

Northville at 129 East Main St.

Novi at 47440 Grand River Ave.

Rochester Hills at 3021 Walton Blvd.

This marks the second year Comerica will partner with Jackets for Jobs, a local non-profit providing career clothing for job seekers, for the second annual year. Through the prom dress drive, Comerica will provide the nonprofit with apparel ahead of its prom dress boutique April 19-21.

“Our mission is to empower others to achieve great things by providing them with the resources to help overcome barriers that exist,” said Alison Vaughn, Jackets for Jobs founder and executive director.

The initiative will accept donations from March 18 to April 12.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Comerica, nonprofit host prom dress drive for Detroit-area students