Comedian Bassem Youssef says Israel will face "no accountability" for strike that killed World Central Kitchen workers.

Comedian and television host Bassem Youssef on Wednesday predicted Israel will face "no accountability" for its strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers this week.

The comedian, who has family members living in Gaza, highlighted Israel Defense Forces' ongoing bombardment of the enclave and suggested the international community would not hold Israel accountable.

“They are in one apartment, in one building in Rafah, sharing it with 25 other families. And, you know, at any moment we can hear a bomb drop. But it's OK, because Israel will apologize, I'm sure, as they usually do. I mean, like, I was so happy to listen to their sincere apology for killing the people from Central Kitchen,” Youssef told CNN host Christiane Amanpour.

“What's very interesting is the outrage, the global outcry. It's like, oh, how could you do that to Israel?” Youssef said. “We forget James Miller, a British filmmaker that was also killed by Israeli snipers. We forget Tom Hartland, which he was, like, also a British activist who was killed in the head. We forget Shireen Abu Akleh, the American-Palestinian reporter. It's like every time, 'Oh, Hamas did it, oh, we did it, we're so sorry. Let's continue.' It's just, there's no accountability.”

“I say it everywhere I go: If Israel today ended the war, they will be actually praised. It's like, thank you so much for not killing more Palestinians. Maybe they even give a Nobel Peace Prize to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. This will happen, you know, this will actually happen. Israel will be praised. There will be absolutely no accountability of what they did in Gaza for the past six months. This is what pains me.”