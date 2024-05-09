Columbus under tornado watch as bad weather moves through GA, other areas of the South

Georgia was among a handful of states in the South experiencing severe weather Thursday, with much of the state including Columbus put under a tornado watch.

Other states like Mississippi and Alabama, as well as parts of Louisiana and South Carolina, expected severe thunderstorms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple counties across middle and north Georgia have now entered a tornado watch with parts of north Georgia entering flood advisories and flash flood warnings, according to another graph by the NWS.

Columbus can expect severe weather Thursday and Friday as the storm front heads through Georgia. Columbus was placed under a tornado watch from 9:50 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS’ forecast states Columbus can expect showers and thunderstorms mainly before 4 p.m. that could produce heavy rain in the area. Winds will be between 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the NWS.

Friday showers and thunderstorms are expected to primarily occur before 11 a.m., according to the NWS forecast.