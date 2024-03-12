Columbus needs to join the current century and get light rail.

Join the 21st century

Re A" train should go to the airport," March 6: I agree wholeheartedly with Harold Moellering that a train should go to the airport.

In fact, even more so, this city needs to join the current century regarding light rail commuter trains, and the trains should run to the Airport, Circleville, Delaware, Dublin, Marysville, Polaris, Rickenbacker Airport, Springfield, Worthington and more.

There is a spoke and hub system already in place that just needs to be developed and used. Amtrack trains should not stop at such places but go non-stop to places like Cleveland and Cincinnati. If not, they will not be time competitive with travel by car.

Martin J. Williamson, Worthington

Free parking. Just saying.

Regarding parking in the Short North, as a 16-year Dublin City Council member and former mayor I wanted to point to the many parking garages our past councils invested in while developing Bridge Park and Dublin’s pedestrian bridge.

The area is vibrant and an economic engine for Dublin. Its popularity is due in large part to free and abundant parking. Just saying!

Michael H. Keenan, Dublin

The humane way to execute

After reading all the letters about ways to do executions I believe that the best way is to let the person that does the killings pick the way. I believe the best and most humane way is to execute the person in the same way they killed.

Carl Felton, Columbus

The March 10 article "Symbolic selection?" about changing the jury’s pool base from voter registration rolls to DMV records worries me a little bit. People who register to vote demonstrate at least a modicum of a sense of civic duty and responsibility. Obtaining any kind of state issued identification does not make that demonstration.

If the effort is because some people believe a jury with members who have not made that minimal demonstration of civic virtue is a good idea, fine. I disagree but they are entitled to their opinion.

If this effort is due to dissatisfaction with the Jason Meade mistrial, then it’s for the wrong reason. The jury didn’t find him innocent, they found him not proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Edward DeVennish, Blacklick

Secured loads protect the public’s safety

Having served as SWACO’s landfill supervisor, director of operations and now assistant executive director, I want to offer my support of the March 6 letter “Cover the load.” Secured loads, regardless of vehicle size, are required by law in the state of Ohio yet doing so is frequently disregarded and hard to enforce unless a violator is caught in the act.

Secured loads protect the public’s safety and health by keeping litter from entering Franklin County roads and waterways. For any vehicles entering the county landfill, SWACO has strict rules for tarping, and we assess fees to any driver arriving at our facilities without a tarp or secured load.

In addition, SWACO, along with local city and state leaders and law enforcement partners invest labor and funding resources to target litter enforcement areas.

Doing the right thing isn’t always easy but is essential to the health and safety of our community.

Scott Perry, assistant executive director, Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

