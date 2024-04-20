Columbine 25 years later: We remember the 13 lives lost

DENVER (KDVR) — “It brought the nation to its knees, but now that we’ve gotten back up how have things changed; what have we learned?” reads an inscription on the Columbine Memorial’s Wall of Healing.

It has now been 25 years since 12 students and one teacher were shot and killed at Columbine High School in Jefferson County.

A quarter of a century.

It has been 25 years since the Columbine High School shooting. We remember the 13 lives lost.

FILE – A woman stands among crosses posted on a hill above Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., in remembrance of the people who died during a school shooting on April 20, 1999. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A visitor moves through the Columbine Memorial, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Littleton, Colo. Trauma still shadows the survivors of the horrific Columbine High School shooting as the attack’s 25th anniversary approaches. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In this photograph taken through a fisheye lens, people visit the Columbine Memorial, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Littleton, Colo. Trauma still shadows the survivors of the horrific Columbine High School shooting as the attack’s 25th anniversary approaches. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A visitor looks at the plaques on the wall of healing at the Columbine Memorial, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Littleton, Colo. Trauma still shadows the survivors of the horrific Columbine High School shooting as the attack’s 25th anniversary approaches. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

On April 20, 1999, two students walked into Columbine High School and killed 12 students and one teacher and injured over 20 other people. While history has chosen not to repeat the name of the shooters, the 13 victims will not be forgotten.

Never forget: Those we lost at Columbine on April 20, 1999

Rachel Joy Scott, 17

On Rachel’s memorial in Clement Park, she is remembered through her middle name.

“She was a Joy!”

Rachel had a premonition her life would be short. “Just passing by.” “Not staying long.”

Those are Rachel’s own words, etched on her memorial, along with the words she spoke to a teacher on the day she died at Columbine: “I’m going to have an impact on the world.”

Steven Curnow, 14

Steven was described as quiet, thoughtful, generous and forgiving.

On Steven’s memorial, his family remembers him as a young boy who loved to read, watch adventure movies and play soccer. However, his biggest dream was to become a naval aviator.

Steven’s family said he found a love for flying during his first plane trip to England.

“Soar high, and fly straight. We love you,” Steven’s family wrote on his memorial.

Cassie René Bernall, 17

Cassie was described as having an engaging laugh, beautiful blonde hair, clear blue eyes and a warm smile.

According to Cassie’s memorial at Clement Park, Cassie always longed to know what heaven was like. Weeks before her death, she said she could “hardly wait to get there.”

Cassie’s family said they asked how they would ever be able to live without her.

Cassie replied, “Wouldn’t you be happy for me? You know I’d be in a better place!”

Matthew Kechter, 16

Matthew was described on his memorial as simply “a gift from God.”

Matthew’s family said they would always remember his fondness for the outdoors, love of sports and dedication to academia. He was described as the go-to guy for homework help.

“You possessed such profound empathy for someone so young. You were so wise, loving and thoughtful,” his family said on Matthew’s memorial.

Kyle Albert Velasquez, 16

Kyle struggled with developmental delays and learning disabilities, but his family said he taught those who loved him so much about compassion, forgiveness and acceptance.

Kyle was described as loving his brother Daniel, his family’s cats and of course, ice cream and pizza.

“But through all his delays and difficulties he always smiled, forgave and saw the GOOD in those around him,” his family on Kyle’s memorial.

Isaiah Emon Shoels, 18

“The love of God was first in Isaiah’s life. The love for his parents, Vonda and Michael, was the highlight of his life,” his family said on Isaiah’s memorial.

Isaiah is remembered as loving sports and joking with his family.

His family said that while he died in a room full of hate, he now lives in a beautiful heavenly room filled with light.

John Tomlin, 16

John was described as a young man with a broad smile and bright eyes. He loved cats, baseball, family and God.

On John’s memorial, his family said he entered a dark tunnel of loneliness as a teen. However, John didn’t stay long in that tunnel.

According to his family, seven months before his death, John reconnected with God and rediscovered joy in his faith.

Lauren Townsend, 18

On Lauren’s memorial, there is a vivid description from her diary of what heaven would look like.

Part of the diary entry on her memorial reads, “Unfortunately, it usually takes a huge trauma to get people to realize what is important, and I feel that is what is going to happen, to wake up everyone, to get in touch with their spiritual sides. I am not afraid of death for it is only a transition. For, in the end all there is, is love.”

Kelly Ann Fleming, 16

On Kelly’s memorial is a poem she wrote in 1998 titled “Can that Be?” The poem was ultimately published in “Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul III.”

She was described as a poet and a gentle soul who walked among us.

An excerpt of Kelly’s poem reads, “I saw a thing that I have never seen. I saw a light and asked myself, can that be? Was it real or was it a dream? I didn’t know but hopefully it will come to me.”

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel was described by his parents as a “first-born gift with spiritual dimensions that caused us to seek a deeper life.”

He was described by his sisters as a fun companion whose presence will always be felt.

“In the most profound sense, however, Daniel was one who, despite difficulties, knew the ineffable sweetness of life and it was part of him. It was our greatest blessing to have had him as a member of our family,” his family said on Daniel’s memorial.

Corey DePooter, 17

Corey was described as a young man full of life and someone you would want to spend time with. He loved having long conversations on topics he was passionate about.

Before his death, Corey had just turned 17 and was working at a golf course to save up for his first car.

According to Corey’s memorial, he cherished his family, friends and life.

Daniel Lee Rohrbough, 15

Daniel’s family remembers him as a “precious gift from God.” He was described as having an engaging smile and beautiful blue eyes that lit up a room.

According to Daniel’s memorial, his family was important to him.

“Just beginning your journey with so much to learn, yet you taught us so much,” Daniel’s family said on his memorial.

William ‘Dave’ Sanders, 47

Dave was a teacher and coach at Columbine.

According to Dave’s memorial, in his youth, he was mentored by his high school basketball coach. Following his college career in basketball and cross country, he became a business teacher and coach.

His family said they will always be grateful for his final words: “‘Tell my girls I love them.’ We love you too.”

Columbine Memorial Ring of Remembrance

These statements can be found at the Columbine Memorial Ring of Remembrance.

Columbine students, staff and alumni are planning a day of service to honor and remember those killed.

