Columbia County sheriffs respond to industrial accident that left one dead

MCNEIL, Ark. – Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an industrial accident that left one person dead.

Officials said that the accident took place two miles east of the Hwy 98 intersection as Union Pacific crews were repairing a washout area on the railroad tracks from the recent days of heavy rain.

Deputies said that 43-year-old Danny Brent Wilkins of Rison was struck by machinery and later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Wilkins’ body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for examination.

Crews from Union Pacific Railroad, Arkansas State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the accident.

