Columbia County deputy released from hospital after being dragged by car nearly 100 yards

A Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy who was hospitalized Tuesday after being dragged nearly 100 yards by a fleeing suspect's car, has returned home.

Lieutenant Brandon Phillip Thacker, 41, was taken to AU Medical Center for several cuts on his right arms, according to an incident report.

FILE - Lieutenant Brandon Phillip Thacker, 41, was taken to AU Medical Center in stable condition and was later released, according to the officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Thacker is home, as of Wednesday morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has been in touch with both Support 1, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Peer Team, and the Georgia Office of Public Safety Support for follow up services surrounding the incident, according to Christopher Chavous with Support 1.

Support 1 is a local non-profit organization that provides post critical incident stress management services to emergency first responders. Its programs are designed to assist emergency first responders before, during and after critical incidents.

Previous report: Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy hospitalized after being dragged by suspect's car

Bobby Dwayne Burnett, 26, was arrested after a police chase and is charged with: two counts of aggravated assault involving a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of drug possession, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, failure to yield at an intersection, failure to maintain lane, improper use of central turn lane, failure to obey traffic-control devices, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, passing on a hillcrest or in a curve with an obstructed view, and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to previous reporting.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County deputy released from hospital