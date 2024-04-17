Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy hospitalized after being dragged by suspect's car

Lieutenant Brandon Phillip Thacker, 41, was taken to AU Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to the officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

A Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy is in the hospital after being dragged nearly 100 yards by a fleeing suspect's car.

Bobby Dwayne Burnett, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault involving a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of drug possession, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, failure to yield at an intersection, failure to maintain lane, improper use of central turn lane, failure to obey traffic-control devices, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, passing on a hillcrest or in a curve with an obstructed view, and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to jail records.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Burnett went into the sheriff's office's headquarters building on County Camp Road in Appling to request a background check, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When Burnett found out he had an active probation violation warrant, he left the building and walked to his car, where he was confronted by two deputies, according to the release.

Burnett started to drive away, dragging Thacker down County Camp Road for approximately 100 yards, before Thacker managed to break free from the car, according to the release.

Dispatchers the sheriff's office's Real Time Crime Center gave deputies the car's description and the direction Burnett was traveling in, according to the release. A deputy spotted the car at the intersection of Columbia Road and South Old Belair Road.

After a brief chase, GSP pitted the car on Warren Road in Richmond County, according to the release.

