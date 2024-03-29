Colorado voters to decide if first-degree murder suspects can be held without bail

This November, Colorado voters will decide if the Colorado Constitution should be amended to remove bail eligibility for first-degree murder suspects.

Bipartisan bills HCR24-1002 and HB24-1225 passed unanimously in the state Senate on March 28. Now, voters will be asked whether to amend the state constitution to deny bail to defendants charged with first-degree murder for cases where "proof is evident or presumption is great."

As a result of a Colorado Supreme Court decision issued last summer, any defendant charged with first-degree murder since July 1, 2020, has the right to bail.

“This change merely ensures defendants accused of committing the most heinous crimes are not released to commit further crimes," Republican Sen. Bob Gardner said in a press release.

Democratic Sen. Rhonda Fields said in a press release that removing bail eligibility for first-degree murder defendants "would give victims and their families peace of mind and help keep our communities safe."

Voters will have the ability to vote for or against this amendment to the Colorado Constitution on their November ballots. Election Day is Nov. 5.

