Colorado Mesa University’s Mini Mavs learning program closes

Grand Junction, Colo. (KREX) — Mini Mavericks Learning Center provides childcare for Colorado Mesa University students, faculty, and staff, as well as the community. The center caters to children aged 6 months to 2 years, with priority given to university members.

On April 10, the Little Mavericks Learning Center received a verbal overview of a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation. An email was immediately sent out to parents informing them of the situation. On the same day, the employment of a staff member and their supervisor was terminated due to the incident. A parent meeting was held in person on April 17 to address the allegations.

In response to the situation, Colorado Mesa University has decided to indefinitely close the doors of the Mini Mavericks Learning Center until they can ensure the safety of the children. CMU President John Marshall made the following statement:

“I take full responsibility for the alleged abuse that happened at Mini Mavericks Learning Center. We have a zero-tolerance policy for not upholding the highest standard of childcare and are making significant changes to ensure that every child is safe and cared for in our facility. We have parted ways with the problematic employees and brought in an independent third-party consultant to conduct a thorough assessment to prevent such incidents from happening again. Additionally, the Mini Mavericks Learning Center will be closed indefinitely starting Monday, May 20, until we can guarantee a safe environment for the children. We are working with families to help them plan for the closure and are committed to rebuilding the trust of our community.”

The Colorado Department of Early Childhood and the Grand Junction Police Department are conducting their own ongoing investigations, but they cannot share much information at this time. The GJPD has confirmed that no arrests have been made.

