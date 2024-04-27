Colonial Heights Police look for man who wandered away from adult care center

Floyd Vines, 63, of Hopewell, wandered away Friday, April 26, 2024, from an adult activity center in Colonial Heights and has not been seen since, Colonial Heights Police said.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS − Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who wandered away from an adult activity center Friday and has not been seen since.

Floyd Vines, 63, of Hopewell, was dropped off at the center in the 2700 block of Boulevard Friday morning, but apparently never checked in, Colonial Heights Police said in a statement. The center's staff did not realize he was missing until around 5 p.m., and at that moment, authorities were called.

Vines was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black slides and dark-colored pants. Police were unsure in which direction he went after being dropped off.

Police said Vines' health could be endangered.

Anyone who may have seen Vines or someone matching his description is asked to contact Colonial Heights Police at (804) 520-9300 and choose option 7.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Police look for man missing from adult care center