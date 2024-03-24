Collin Sims elected as district attorney of St. Tammany, Washington parishes

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Voters elected Collin Sims as the next district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes during the March 23, 2024, election.

The position was left vacant following the death of Warren Montgomery in November 2023.

Live Election Results

Sims was sworn in as the Interim District Attorney for the 22nd Judicial District on Nov. 17, 2023.

According to his campaign website, Sims is a Mandeville native with 17 years of experience as a criminal prosecutor.

Throughout his career, his website states that Sims has served as an assistant district attorney in Orleans Parish, an assistant United States attorney and chief of the Criminal Division for the 22nd Judicial Division.

Sims was up against Republican Vincent Wynne. According to his campaign website, he’s a New Orleans native with more than 25 years of experience as an attorney.

His work experience includes prosecuting criminal charges at the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office, being the city attorney for the City of Mandeville, starting his own civil law firm and being an attorney for the St. Tammany Parish Deputy Association.

His website states he currently serves as the city attorney for the Village of Sun and represents the Benevolent Order of Police.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.