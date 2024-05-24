Collier County, Florida Graduation 2024: Thousands of photos capture the excitement and joy

The cap toss, the inspirational speeches, hugs, smiles, applause and cheers: Graduation 2024 is here for thousands of Collier County families.

More than XXXX high school seniors are graduating this year in ceremonies across the county, most of them

Check out all the celebration and pomp, captured in thousands of photos.

New photo galleries will be added after each graduation.

Palmetto Ridge High School graduation 2024 photos

Barron Collier High School graduation 2024 photos

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Collier County, Florida high school graduations: Class of 2024 photos