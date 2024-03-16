Luke Bryan’s Nashville bar says missing 22-year-old Mizzou student only had 1 drink

Luke’s 32 Bridge + Drink, the bar where the missing 22-year-old University of Missouri student was last seen in Nashville, Tennessee, says Riley Strain only had one drink at the establishment.

Strain, a senior at MU, was last seen by friends on the night of March 8 at Luke Bryan's bar in downtown Nashville’s busy Broadway area, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

In a statement on March 15, Luke’s 32 Bridge + Drink and its owner, TC Restaurant Group, said Strain was served one alcoholic drink and two waters before being escorted out by security.

Luke’s 32 Bridge + Drink’s statement said that “based on our conduct standards,” Strain was escorted out by security at 9:35 p.m. The company did not say what Strain had done to be removed.

In a March 11 statement, Nashville PD shared on social media that they were still looking for Strain.

"Officers continue to work to locate missing person Riley Strain, 22, who was last seen Fri. night by friends @ a Broadway bar in Nashville," the Nashville PD stated, before describing Strain as "6’5” tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair."

Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, and stepfather, Chris Whiteid, told NBC affiliate WSMV of Nashville on March 11 that Strain’s friends said he told them he would walk back to their hotel after he was asked to leave Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink around 10 p.m. on Friday.

“At approximately 9:45 p.m., he was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s bar,” Chris Whiteid told the station. “They got separated. The boys called him, and he said, ‘I’m walking back to my hotel.’ They didn’t think anything about it.”

Strain had been at the bar during a trip with his fraternity for a spring formal.

In the March 15 statement, the bar’s owners said Strain was escorted out through the Broadway exit at the front of the building. A friend accompanied him down the stairs, according to the statement, but the friend did not leave with Strain. Instead, the friend returned upstairs to the bar.

According to the statement, Luke’s 32 Bridge + Drink has been cooperating with investigators and provided "all security camera footage, photos of Riley at our establishment with detailed time stamps, transaction records, and staff accounts."

When Strain's fraternity brothers returned to the Tempo Hotel, less than a mile away from the bar, they found Strain’s room key but no signs of Strain. When they tried to call him, his phone was dead, Strain’s parents told WSMV.

The students searched for Strain for hours while attempting to find him using his Snapchat locations. Finally, they called Strain's parents in Springfield, Missouri, to notify them he was missing.

Strain's parents immediately drove from their Springfield home to Nashville. “We talk every day, multiple times a day,” Michelle Whiteid told WSMV. “This is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to him.”

“Riley is a very identifiable young man. He’s 6′7″, he’s 155-160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes,” Chris Whiteid said. “We’re in a bad dream. Can we wake up? Please, just let us wake up.”

Chris Whiteid later told NBC News in an interview on “Top Story with Tom Llamas” on March 13 that it was out of character for Strain to not be in touch with his family.

“It’s very odd. Friday night when they got there, he had sent pictures, he called,” Chris Whiteid said. “Yes, we’re hurting and everything, but right now we’re still expecting a positive outcome.”

Nashville Police have conducted a helicopter search of the area as well as ground searches by detectives. Strain’s family members have also searched the area.

Nashville Police shared a security video on March 13 that showed Strain crossing 1st Avenue North to Gay Street at 9:47 p.m. Friday. In the video, he is seen wearing a two-toned shirt. After crossing the street, Strain pauses and appears to briefly turn, before continuing to walk in the same direction he was headed. The cross-section is about 0.7 miles from Luke Bryan's bar.

In his Instagram story on March 12, country music star Luke Bryan shared a statement from the TC Restaurant Group, the owner and operator of Luke’s 32 Bridge, that said it was working with police to provide security camera video and other information to aid in the search.

"Y'all this is scary. Praying for his safe return," Bryan wrote on top of the statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return," the statement also added.

Bryan also shared a post from Nashville Police asking anyone with information on Strain’s disappearance to come forward.

The University of Missouri said in a news release on March 12 that school officials learned over the weekend that Strain had gone missing during a trip to Nashville for “a private event.”

The school said it had been in communication with Strain's family and Nashville authorities and offered counseling resources to members of the MU community.

Strain's fraternity, Delta Chi, also issued a statement on March 12, saying it was aware that Strain had gone missing, and added that the fraternity was “actively engaged” with university officials.

“Delta Chi is hopeful for Riley’s safe return; our thoughts are with his family and the members of the Missouri Chapter during this time,” the organization said.

Nashville PD is asking people to call 615-862-8600 if they have any information or seen Strain.

