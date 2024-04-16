College crime surging back to pre-COVID levels. Here's the crime at Florida colleges, universities

Not everything back to normal after the pandemic is good. Campus crime has risen back up, too.

Government data shows the number of crimes reported on college campuses around the U.S. surged back up to pre-pandemic levels by 2022. Crime reported from nearly 6,000 institutions rose about 8% from 2019, even though enrollments dipped during the same period.

Experts see little reason to worry and say the numbers are largely consistent with what colleges have been experiencing since 2013, according to S. Daniel Carter, president of the consulting firm Safety Advisors for Educational Campuses.

Which Florida college or university saw the most crime in 2022?

The University of Florida in Gainesville topped the charts with 183 total crimes reported in 2022, up from 117 in 2021. That's the highest it's been in the last decade.

Some of the crimes included 17 rape reports, 38 reports of aggravated assault, 31 reports of burglary, and 83 reports of motor vehicle theft, according to data.

UF had 55,211 students enrolled in 2022. In comparison, Florida State University, with 44,161 students enrolled, had 74 crimes reported in 2022.

Crimes on college and university campuses in Florida

Here's how Florida campuses are doing. Below are some of the major colleges and universities in Florida and the crimes reported in 2022. Click on USA TODAY's Crimes on Campus tool below for detailed information or to search crimes on more than 10,000 college and university campuses.

Criminal offenses: 6

Violence against women: 14

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 3

Violence against women: 0

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 3

Violence against women : 0

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 3

Violence against women: 7

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 6

Violence against women: 0

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 11

Violence against women: 8

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 39

Violence against women: 11

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 14

Violence against women: 2

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 22

Violence against women: 42

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 2

Criminal offenses: 3

Violence against women: 2

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 1

Violence against women: 0

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 74

Violence against women: 18

Hate crime: 3

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 6

Violence against women: 2

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 1

Violence against women: 0

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 7

Violence against women: 2

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Stetson University (DeLand)

Criminal offenses: 8

Violence against women: 3

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 1

Violence against women: 1

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 4

Criminal offenses: 46

Violence against women: 49

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 6

Criminal offenses: 183

Violence against women: 105

Hate crime: 1

Unfounded crimes: 4

Criminal offenses: 23

Violence against women: 9

Hate crime : 0

Unfounded crimes: 2

Criminal offenses: 41

Violence against women: 18

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 4

Criminal offenses: 22

Violence against women: 21

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Criminal offenses: 5

Violence against women: 3

Hate crime: 0

Unfounded crimes: 0

Suhail Bhat and Zachary Schermele, USA TODAY, contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Campus crime back up after pandemic. Crime levels in Florida colleges