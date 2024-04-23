Will there be collective bargaining for city workers in Hopewell? THE AGENDA

Welcome to The Agenda! This weekly feature will cover all the public meetings in Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights that may be important to you.

This week, City Council meetings are on the books for Hopewell and Colonial Heights. Among the items on the agenda for the Colonial Heights City Council meeting is a discussion and approval of the city's public school budget for the fiscal year (beginning July 1, 2024 and ending June 30, 2025) and a presentation by the City Manager on the proposed FY2024-2025 Annual Operating Budget. City Council will also be awarding the City Manager a $6,000 bonus, amending City Code by adding a section on tourism improvement, discussing city-wide infrastructure project funding and more.

The Hopewell City Council meeting agenda includes a presentation by Parks and Recreation Director Tabitha Martinez, who will present on Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation's Trails Program (RTP) Grant. This grant, established to develop and maintain recreational trails and trail-related facilities, allocates funds to each state, including Virginia, for this purpose. The application deadline for the 2024 RTP grant cycle is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. All applications must be submitted electronically via email to recreationgrants@dcr.virginia.gov. The issue of collective bargaining of city workers will also be discussed at the meeting, including amending city ordinance to allow collective bargaining through labor unions or other employee organizations. Furthermore, there will be time for public hearing announcements and more.

Tuesday, April 23

Hopewell City Council Regular meeting, 7:30 p.m. Municipal Building (City Council Chambers) 300 N. Main Street. Inquiries? Contact Brittani Williams, City Clerk (804) 541-2408. To view the agenda, click here.

Colonial Heights School Board regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., audio-visual room of the Colonial Heights Technical Center.

Wednesday, April 24

Colonial Heights City Council Special meeting, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., City Council Chambers, 201 James Avenue.

Thursday, April 25

Petersburg Economic Development Authority Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., Petersburg Public Library.

