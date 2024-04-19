A Colerain High School has been accused of assaulting and hospitalizing a 60-year-old teacher. Prosecutors are seeking to try him as an adult.

The Colerain High School student accused of assaulting his teacher is scheduled to appear in court Friday on a path to be potentially tried as an adult.

The 15-year-old was charged with both felony- and misdemeanor-level assault after the Jan. 4 incident.

Police said the 60-year-old teacher suffered a severe brain injury requiring extensive medical treatment during the attack. Investigators said another student was injured as well.

The teen's lawyer, Clyde Bennett, said his client had unknowingly consumed drugs just before the attack and that the drugs prompted a change in his behavior. Someone had given the boy a vape, Bennett said.

The teen has no prior criminal record, and Bennett said he has shown significant remorse for the "isolated incident." The lawyer said he thinks the aggressive prosecution of the teen is happening for political reasons.

Friday's hearing before Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Stacey DeGraffenreid is scheduled for 10 a.m. The hearing is being held to determine if there is probable cause to continue proceedings. The facts of the case will be discussed and argued.

If DeGraffenreid determines probable cause has been met, another hearing will be scheduled to determine whether the case should be transferred to adult court.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Colerain student accused of assaulting 60-year-old teacher scheduled for court Friday