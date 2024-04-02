Cold front moving toward Florida brings risk for tornadoes, hail the size of pingpong balls

Get ready for a strong cold front to move through Florida, starting in the western Panhandle on Tuesday night.

Most of the state can expect conditions to deteriorate Wednesday as the front brings the possibility of tornadoes, large hail, heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.

Elsewhere in the United States, about 50 million people were under severe weather advisories Tuesday morning as the National Weather Service issued warnings on flash floods, long-track tornadoes and baseball-sized hail.

A major storm system moving through the central and eastern United States has been knocking out power, damaging buildings and prompting meteorologists to issue tornado warnings.

Here's what you can expect across Florida Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

Weather watches and warnings issued across the U.S.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

Florida weather forecast: What to expect and when

NOAA's precipitation outlook for April 3, 2024, calls for rain and thunderstorms across most of Florida, with severe thunderstorms possible from Jacksonville to the west central coast.

Rain chances will increase over the western Florida Panhandle Tuesday evening as a broken line of thunderstorms approaches North Florida, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

As the storms approach North Florida, strong to severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of the cold front through the pre-dawn hours Wednesday.

"The broken nature of this line of thunderstorms would support an increased risk for tornadic activity overnight, with severe weather threats possibly strengthening early Wednesday morning as the system progresses east and becomes more defined," the agency said.

There is a slight risk for severe weather — level 2 of 5 — along the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, with a marginal risk — level 1 of 5 — extending to the I-10/I-75 interchange.

Weather threats possible:

A few tornadoes.

Damaging wind gusts of 50-70 mph.

Large hail, quarter to size of pingpong balls, or 1-1.5” in diameter.

Locally heavy downpours.

Potential threats:

Damaging winds up to 60 mph

Quarter-size hail

Tornadoes cannot be ruled out

Timing: A broken line of storms will move into western portions of the area this evening and slide east, arriving in the Pensacola area 11 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Severe storms possible as a cold front moves into Florida April 2, 2024.

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night : Clear, with a low around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night : Clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Threats:

Severe thunderstorms

A few tornadoes are possible

Large hail

Damaging wind gusts

Timing: Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A few tornadoes, along with large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible as a cold front moves through Florida April 2-3, 2024.

Tuesday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 69. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 75. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night : Clear, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Strong to severe storms will be possible, especially for locations south of Interstate 10, as a line of thunderstorms moves across the area Wednesday.

Cold front expected April 3, 2024.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 78. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday night : Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday night : Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 48.

A line of severe storms is expected across east central Florida from mid-morning Wednesday through the afternoon. The highest risk for severe storms will be in Orlando, Titusville, Daytona Beach and Leesburg, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

Potential hazards:

Damaging wind gusts, with a 15% risk for gusts of 60 mph

Hail up to 1" in diameter

Frequent lightning

Moderate to heavy rainfall

A tornado cannot be ruled out

Severe storms are expected April 3, 2024.

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 82. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 57. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday : Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night : A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front will pass through the area late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing temperatures to slightly below normal for this time of year. Drier and cooler conditions are likely late this week into next weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday night : A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 60. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Much of the area covered by the National Weather Service Tampa Bay is under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday as a line of showers and storms move through.

Threats:

Damaging winds will be the primary threat.

Wind gusts up to 60-70 mph possible.

Hail 1" in diameter or greater

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible.

Severe thunderstorms as possible April 3, 2024.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night : Clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night : Clear, with a low around 52. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Severe weather outlook for April 3, 2024.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 11 to 14 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 78. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Low around 66. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

