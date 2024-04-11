Col. Christina Bogojevic named new chief of MN State Patrol

Interim Col. Christina Bogojevic will be the Minnesota State Patrol’s next colonel, the Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday.

Bogojevic, who has been with the State Patrol for more than 20 years, served as second in command since December 2022.

“Interim Col. Bogojevic brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership and dedication, not only to the organization, but to law enforcement as a whole,” Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said, in a statement. “She embodies the State Patrol’s core values and cares deeply for the people with whom she works with and serves. I am confident she will continue to make a positive impact within the State Patrol and communities across our state.”

Bogojevic joined the State Patrol in 2003. Before she was named lieutenant colonel, Bogojevic served as captain of the Rochester district, mobile response commander, lieutenant in the Commercial Vehicle section, investigator, recruiter and as a crash reconstruction specialist.

“Working for the State Patrol is so much more than a job to me. It’s a passion. I care deeply about our people and our mission. I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as chief,” Bogojevic said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Minnesota State Patrol staff and allied agencies who work so hard to keep residents safe on Minnesota roadways.”

Bogojevic said she looks forward to working on efforts to lower Minnesota’s traffic fatality rate. The rate is up this year compared to last year. She said she is also passionate about developing innovative ways to recruit and retain troopers.

Bogojevic was named interim colonel after Col. Matt Langer’s announcement that he was leaving the State Patrol for a position with the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

She officially takes over as colonel on May 2.

