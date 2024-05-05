Coke County residents recall tornado touchdown, begin clearing debris

ROBERT LEE, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Residents in Coke County and Robert Lee have begun clearing debris and making repairs after a tornado touched down in the area on Friday, May 3.

Residents reported broken windows, flipped cars, damage to houses and even destroyed homes.

Triston Clapp, a Robert Lee resident, recalls watching as the storm took over the area Friday night.

“We started kind of seeing it spinning up in that area,” he said. “Big cloud formation started kinda like dipping down close to the ground. It was like a pretty big range that this thing had.”

Once the funnel hit the ground, Clapp knew that they needed to take cover.

“A lot of people have had damage and whatnot,” Clapp explained. “We know somebody whose roof was torn off of their house.”

