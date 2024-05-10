New coffee shop opens in Elk Grove with drinks and bites. ‘It’s been amazing,’ owner says

A new coffee shop just landed in the Sacramento area and its name makes it apparent which suburb it calls home.

Tule Coffeehouse at 9098 Elk Grove Blvd. in Elk Grove opened its doors on April 30, according to owner Leah Van Osten.

Tule has a few meanings special to California and the Central Valley — it’s a type of plant, a term to describe fog and a kind of elk.

“We thought ‘What better name than that?’” said Van Osten, a Sacramento native, during a Thursday phone interview from her coffee shop.

The business has been years in the making. Now, it’s gaining popularity.

“It’s been amazing ... it’s just way more than I would have ever hoped for,” she added.

The shop, nestled near a hair salon and a vintage home decor store, features trailing plants, hanging light fixtures, blue and wooden accents, a brass elk, and a lush outdoor seating area.

So far, it averages 4.8 stars on Yelp.

In the Instagram post, the business thanked its customers for their patience during its soft opening, adding the shop will eventually open daily and stay open well into the evening.

What’s on the menu?

Tule Coffeehouse’s regular drink menu ranges from a $3 drip coffee to a $7 matcha latte.

Cold brew, espresso, macchiato, chai latte and hot chocolate are also available.

The food list includes a variety of breakfast sandwiches and paninis. Ingredients include Havarti cheese, roasted red peppers, arugula, grilled zucchini, bacon and sliced turkey.

Van Osten said the shop will soon serve beer and wine.

When is Tule Coffeehouse in Elk Grove open?

Tule Coffeehouse at 9098 Elk Grove Blvd. in Elk Grove operates six days a week.

Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, according to the shop’s Instagram page.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.