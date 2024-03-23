Codington County commission votes to install concrete barriers on 31st St. near ice arena

Codington County commissioners acted Tuesday to protect drivers using 31st St. NE. near the new Prairie Lakes Ice Arena.

The gravel road has been narrowed due to water erosion around a culvert. The commissioners voted unanimously to install five concrete barriers on each side of the road to prevent a vehicle from being driven off the side of the road and down an embankment.

The barriers will reduce traffic to one lane over the damaged portion of the road, requiring oncoming vehicles to have patience in passing through the barriers.

The county is purchasing 30 of the approximately 4,100-pound barriers from Rinker Materials of Houston, TX, which has a satellite office in Mitchell. Each barrier costs $874.50. With connecting pins and shipping, the total cost will be $30,838.50.

The concrete barriers weren’t the biggest purchase for the commissioners. They will dip into their commissioner contingency fund for $54,166 for a new 2023 Ford van for county Coroner Terry Sorenson.

Sorensen purchased his current van when he was working for other counties as coroner. The 1997 cargo van has more than 220,000 miles on it and Sorenson said the transmission is failing and the lower body is showing lots of rust.

“It’s not a good representation of our county,” Sorenson said, adding that he was unable to find other van options after checking several other sources.

Sorenson was planning on budgeting for a new van in 2025, but his vehicle’s deteriorating condition convinced him to move now for a replacement.

Commissioners approved $15,839.54 to retain a contract with the South Dakota Department of Health for county health services. The cost has remained the same for at least four years, prompting commissioners to say how pleased they are with the arrangement.

Also approved was a contract with Dakota Dental of Pierre for dental care for county employees. The new costs reflect a 5% increase. New monthly rates are $47.70 for an individual, $85.90 for two people and $125.04 for three or more.

One three-year contract not renewed was with Renodry of Overland Park, KS. The firm has been tasked with keeping the courthouse’s foundation dry and stable. Renodry wanted $27,315.55 to continue but said it needed to incorporate microwave technology to keep water and salts out of the foundation. Due to a metal roof covering the foundation, the methods it has been using would not be effective.

Commissioner Lee Gabel moved to approve the contract, but the motion died for lack of a second.

During his monthly report, Facilities Manager Steve Mohlengraaf said work on the cooling system at the detention center is nearing completion. A new chiller was shipped and replacement of the old chiller could occur within the next 10 days.

In other actions, the commissioners:

Acted to declare 200 folding chairs at the Extension Building as surplus to be sold as scrap metal. Mohlengraaf recently picked up 700 new chairs at Box Elder at a cost of $3 each. The chairs, which have padded seats and backs, sell for $35 new.

Discussed a burn ban but took no action

Approved 2024 rates for weed chemicals and hourly spraying rates, and accepted a Roundup Pro chemical bid.

Approved plat resolutions at the MK Mille Addition in Kranzburg Township and the Moe Addition in Dexter Township.

— J.T. Fey is a freelance reporter for the Watertown Public Opinion.

