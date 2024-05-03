Cocoa man faces formal murder charge in death of man attacked in robbery attempt

A 19-year-old Cocoa man who police said ambushed a man walking from a store with beer, then shot and killed him, has been formally charged by the state attorney’s office.

A grand jury this week returned a first-degree murder indictment against Kenydrick "Pooh" Anderson, who is also charged with attempted robbery with a firearm in the April 12 shooting death of 43-year-old Factor Tejax Curup, court records show.

Pictured is a blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

Anderson could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on the charges.

Cocoa detectives said Curup was walking home along Crestview Road and carrying a case of beer at the time of the shooting. Police reviewed multiple surveillance videos, with detectives saying Anderson jumped from the bushes and confronted Curup.

Anderson then shot Curup at least three times in the abdomen, according to police reports.

More: Cocoa teen, 19, charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man in suspected robbery attempt

Curup was transported for treatment at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, where he was pronounced dead, court records show.

The shooting death is one of 17 reported homicides to take place in Brevard County this year.

Anderson remains held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex.

No court date has been set.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa teen indicted after grand jury convenes to review April 12 murder