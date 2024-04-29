Coburg shooting suspect dies in I-5 gunfire with OSP, deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Coburg that left one person critically wounded turned into a pursuit along I-5 and an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead and another person wounded.

The incident began around 3 p.m. Sunday, the Oregon State Police said. Both the Coburg police and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the initial shooting and began looking for the suspect.

3 crashes in Washington County, woman arrested

About 3 hours later, Linn County and Lane County deputies along with OSP spotted what they believed to be the suspect’s car and began a pursuit on I-5 near Exit 209. Spike strips disabled the car, which crashed along the shoulder.

It was at that scene that Linn County deputies and troopers from OSP were involved in the shooting that left the suspect driver dead and a passenger injured.

The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. No one from law enforcement was hurt, officials said.

The initial shooting in Coburg is under investigation by OSP. The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Albany Police Department. Those involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, standard protocol in these situations.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.