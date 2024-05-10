Co-defendant testifies against Schoenrock in torture case

A key witness in the case against Aaron Schoenrock testified Thursday and Friday before a jury in the St. Clair County Courthouse.

Jolynn Hirsch, who was charged alongside Schoenrock and agreed to testify against him in a plea deal, told the court she watched as Schoenrock threatened a woman, beat her and forced her to consume psychedelic mushrooms.

Hirsch was Schoenrock's fiancé in June when they were both charged for the torture of a woman after Schoenrock became convinced the victim's boyfriend was cooperating with a drug task force investigation.

Though Schoenrock has not been charged with any drug charges in the case, Hirsch testified that Schoenrock sold mushrooms, cocaine and other drugs. She said he would sometimes sell medicine that had been prescribed to her to treat Lupus.

Hirsch admitted that on May 21, 2023, she brought Schoenrock a chainsaw and several guns he requested while torturing the victim.

"Why didn't you call 911 at that time?" St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Sparling asked Hirsch.

Hirsch responded that the last time she called the police to report Schoenrock, he beat her with the same phone she had used.

Sparling played a 911 call Hirsch made in 2022. She quickly hung up the phone, but the dispatcher called the house and was answered by Schoenrock's grandmother.

Hirsch is heard in the call begging Schoenrock's grandmother not to tell him about the call or to talk to the police. As the call was played for the jury, Hirsch cried on the stand.

Hirsch told the court Schoenrock later threw her phone at her eye, causing permanent damage to her eyesight.

"The socket was ripped, the retina was detached and the protective lens was destroyed," Hirsch said.

Hirsch said Schoenrock told her if she called the police on him again, he would use the chainsaw to cut her into pieces and bury them.

Hirsch also said she bought guns for Schoenrock online because he wasn't allowed to legally own guns due to his criminal record.

The torture continued, Hirsch said, until the victim posted on social media saying she and her boyfriend were "rats."

Over the next few days, Hirsch said she, Schoenrock and the victim spent time together as if nothing happened. Sparling asked her about taking the victim shopping and to a concert, and buying her clothing, suggesting they were nice to the victim to stop her from going to police.

Defense attorney Jennifer Rutkowski questioned Hirsch on whether she was aware of a previous relationship between Schoenrock and the victim. Hirsch said she learned about the relationship after Schoenrock was arrested, but had been suspicious of them before.

Rutkowski also asked Hirsch about her plea deal with the prosecution.

"Would it be fair to say you were scared to sit where Aaron sits today?" Rutkowski asked, receiving an affirmation from Hirsch.

The defense indicated it will show the case against Schoenrock leaves reasonable doubt and that the accusations against him were the result of romantic jealousy.

Hirsch pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm less than murder. Four other felony charges were dropped, including counts of torture, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of felony firearm use. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.

The trial will continue Tuesday. Schoenrock has been charged with assault with intent to murder, torture, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and three counts of felony firearm use.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Co-defendant testifies against Schoenrock in torture case