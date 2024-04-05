CNX Virginia donates to Helping Hands Food Pantry

Apr. 5—CLAYPOOL HILL, Va. — CNX Virginia Operations employees recently delivered canned goods and non-perishable food items to the Tazewell Helping Hands Food Pantry in Tazewell County, Va.

Food was donated by Virginia employees, who also contributed cash donations to assist the food pantry.

As part of CNX Virginia Operations employees' community outreach efforts in 2024, employees are collecting canned goods quarterly to be distributed among four food pantries in Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell counties, the primary operations areas for CNX Resources.

The next distribution in July will be to the Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry in Buchanan County; and the October distribution will be to Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Richlands, VA. In January, food was delivered to the Lebanon Community Food Pantry in Russell County.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

