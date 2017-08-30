CNN reporter dramatically rescues man caught in Harvey's floodwaters

A CNN reporter rescued a Texas man when the truck he was driving started sinking in floodwater in a treacherous moment caught on camera.

CNN’s Drew Griffin was preparing for a live shot Wednesday in Beaumont, Texas, where the man drove into a ravine, mistaking it for a road flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey. The man’s truck started sinking, and Griffin pulled him out using a rope, assisted by producer Brian Rokus and photographer Scott Pisczek, CNN said.

The man, Jerry Sumrall, from Winnie, Texas, said he was staying in a motel in Beaumont. Sumrall gave an impromptu, out-of-breath interview directly after the rescue and thanked Griffin for “saving my life.”

