CNN reporter dramatically rescues man caught in Harvey's floodwaters

A CNN reporter rescued a Texas man when the truck he was driving started sinking in floodwater in a treacherous moment caught on camera.
CNN’s Drew Griffin was preparing for a live shot Wednesday in Beaumont, Texas, where the man drove into a ravine, mistaking it for a road flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey. The man’s truck started sinking, and Griffin pulled him out using a rope, assisted by producer Brian Rokus and photographer Scott Pisczek, CNN said.
The man, Jerry Sumrall, from Winnie, Texas, said he was staying in a motel in Beaumont. Sumrall gave an impromptu, out-of-breath interview directly after the rescue and thanked Griffin for “saving my life.”
Read more from Yahoo News:
- Senior citizens in viral photo pose after rescue from Harvey floodwaters
- How to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey
- ‘We’re alive’: Texas woman describes what matters to her after fleeing Harvey’s floodwaters
- Animal lover rescues bats trapped under bridge by Hurricane Harvey
- Photos: Hurricane Harvey lashes Texas
- Photos: Animals rescued in the aftermath of Harvey
- Photos: ‘CATASTROPHE UNFOLDS’: How newspapers covered Harvey
1.2k